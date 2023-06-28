Glastonbury 2023 has broken previous digital audience records for viewing and listening on the BBC, with content streamed a record 50.3 million times across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds to date – up 47% on 2022.

On BBC iPlayer, viewers streamed sets and Glastonbury programming from Worthy Farm a record 47.5 million times, up 49% on the year before. On BBC Sounds, listeners played Glastonbury content 2.8m times, up 26% on the previous year.

Glastonbury’s digital viewing success is in line with its record-breaking live viewing figures, with Sir Elton John’s headline slot reaching a live TV audience peak of 7.6m on BBC One, the largest ever overnight audience for a Glastonbury set.

On BBC iPlayer, the Glastonbury live channel proved the most popular – with Sunday, when Sir Elton John headlined the Pyramid Stage, topping the charts after it was streamed 4.3m times. Saturday’s live channel came second, with 3.8m streams, Friday’s live channel third with 3.2m streams – and live coverage from the Pyramid and The Other Stage followed with 2.1m and 1.9m streams respectively.

BBC director of music Lorna Clarke said, “It’s fantastic that record numbers streamed our content – a whopping 50.3m times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds – as people got to witness the range and breadth of what took place at Worthy Farm over the weekend. Glastonbury on the BBC doesn’t stop when the festival gates close, and viewers can still enjoy BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury Channel – which continues until 30 June – along with over 90 sets that will be available on demand for the coming weeks.”