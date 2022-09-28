Billy O’Connell, former commercial director at Exhibithire and development director at GES-owned Blitz Communications, has joined The Event Technology Group as group commercial director.

The Event Technology Group Ltd is the umbrella holding company for the events solution brands of Visions, Set.Build.Create, Dobson Sound and Fisher Productions.

In the newly created role, O’Connell, who has more than 30 years of experience in the events industry, will be responsible for the company’s growth strategy across business development, sales and marketing functions.

The Event Technology Group CEO Chris Norman said, “This is a key appointment for the group, each of the businesses has been growing exponentially over the past year and making this appointment will enable customers to access equipment and expertise from across all our brands. Having worked directly with venues, organisers, agencies, and corporates O’Connell has a deep understanding of live events and is a perfect fit for us.”

O’Connell said, “I am thrilled to be joining The Event Technology Group and am hugely impressed by the creativity and skill set the teams have to offer. I look forward to working with everyone to help build on what is already a success and continue to grow as a group”.