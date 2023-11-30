Next summer’s UK music festival season is starting to take shape with several major events including Boardmasters, Isle of Wight, Download and Reading & Leeds announcing lineups.

Other UK festivals to have announced artists include Lytham, Slam Dunk and TRNSMT, along with several European festivals including Roskilde, Rock en Seine, Bilbao BBK Live, Primavera Sound and Rock in Rio Lisbon.

The first acts have been announced for Barclaycard presents the Isle of Wight Festival, promoted by Live Nation. Headliners for John Giddings’ 50,000-capacity festival include The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day (UK festival exclusive) who will perform from 20-23 June. Other artists include Blossoms, The Streets, Keane and Simple Minds.

Vision Nine’s surf and music festival Boardmasters (cap. 53,000), which recently applied to increase next year’s capacity by 5,000, returns on 7-11 August to host headliners Stormzy and Chase & Status Live, along with artists including Bicep, Nia Arcivhes and Becky Hill. This summer’s event was the biggest to date and sold out in record time.

Festival Republic’s 105,000-capacity Reading and Leeds (75,000), which returns on August Bank Holiday weekend, has also announced its lineup. Artists include Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Jorja Smith, 21 Savage and The Prodigy. Smith’s, Del Rey’s and Fred Again..’s sets will be UK exclusives, while Blink-182 return for their first Reading and Leeds since 2014.

The announcement followed fellow Festival Republic event Download. The 110,000-capacity event, which this year sold out completely for the first time in its 20-year history, will have a lineup including Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold, Royal Blood, The Offspring and Machine Head.