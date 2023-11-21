AEG Presents has signed a naming rights deal with Uber One for All Points East Festival (cap. 40,000) at London’s Victoria Park.

AEG Global Partnerships executive VP Paul Samuels said the partnership will offer “a host of benefits” to its fans and the partnership will be central to Uber’s new membership scheme.

Samuels said, “Well done to everyone involved in bringing the partnership together at Uber, AEG Europe Global Partnerships & AEG Presents UK. Especially Max Vere-Hodge, Will Dowdy, Nicole Allen, Katie Cavanagh and Daniel Ailion.”

All Points East was previously headline sponsored by cryptocurrency platform Luno.

Seperately, AEG has announced Loyle Carner as the first headliner of the festival. He will perform on 17 August 2024, joined by Nas, Ezra Collective, Sainté, Joe James, ENNY and Navy Blue. Other artists on separate dates are still to be announced.