Promoter AEG Presents has appointed Rich Schaefer as president, global touring.

Schaefer will oversee all aspects of the concert promotion company’s worldwide touring deals, operations, and talent relations, and will report to Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents and COO of AEG. Schaefer will also be joining the company’s executive committee in conjunction with his promotion.

Schaefer previously held the title of senior vice president, global touring, and joined AEG Presents in 2018 to help build and develop the newly created division. Schaefer has played a key role in many of AEG Presents’ touring partnerships, having helped sign and promote artists such as Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan, Leon Bridges, Carin Leon, Hugh Jackman, Tame Impala and Maggie Rogers.

Schaefer was a co-founder of LoyalT Management before joining AEG Presents. He will continue to work out of the company’s New York offices.

AEG’s Global Touring division was launched in 2018. In addition to the previously mentioned artists, AEG Presents’ Global Touring team has promoted tours for Elton John, Blackpink, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs, Journey, $uicideboy$ and John Mellencamp.

“Rich has a wealth of experience across every level of the concert business,” said Marciano. “His rapport with artists, managers and agents, along with his attention to detail and follow-through, have made him a critical member of our team.”