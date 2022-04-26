AEG Presents has announced cryptocurrency platform Luno as the headline sponsor of All Points East festival (cap. 40,000) in East London.

The promoter said the partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will enable Luno, which has over 10m users, to educate festival attendees about safely “harnessing the power and possibilities of cryptocurrency”.

The partnership will include the creation of the ‘Luno Lounge’ on the festival site, as well as exclusive access to the festival for Luno customers. These include promotions and competitions for festival tickets via social media and fast track entry and other on-site benefits such as VIP upgrades.

This year’s All Points East takes place from 19-28 August at Victoria Park, with over 350,000 attendees expected. Headline acts include Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

AEG Presents CEO of European festivals Jim King said the promoter will work with Luno to add value to fans and park users across the whole festival, especially during its midweek free entry ‘In the Neighbourhood’ programme.

King said, “All Points East has grown from strength to strength over the last four years. 2022 arguably has the strongest line up to date and so it’s the perfect opportunity for us to welcome Luno as the presenting partner for the festival.”

Luno UK Country Manager Sam Kopelman said, “Every day the relationship between crypto and music grows stronger, with blockchain innovations beginning to revolutionise the industry.”