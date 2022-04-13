The Mint Group, owner of refurbished Camden venue Koko, said it has struck a multi-million-pound deal with cryptocurrency platform Luno to create a dedicated space within the building.

In statement, the company said the aim of the partnership was to empower the next generation of artists by creating opportunities through live streaming, digital and blockchain technology.

The 1,500-capacity venue was badly damaged by a fire on 6 January 2020. It has since been the subject of a £70m restoration and construction project that will see it reopen on 29 April.

Among the venue’s new features will be a café, shop, four new floors for members, penthouse and recording studio, piano room, library, a hidden speakeasy, stage kitchen and vinyl rooms.

The venue team’s latest partnership will result in the creation of a new space within the theatre called The Luno, which is being described as a “state-of-the-art digital gallery”. The space will have a dedicated entrance and will host late night DJ shows, digital art exhibitions, and immersive events.

Other aspects of the deal include Luno fans being provided with a 48-hour event ticket presale window, and perks including backstage access, and meet and greets.

Koko CEO Olly Bengough said, “It’s exciting to enter this dynamic new partnership at such an important moment in time, as blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the future of music. Luno have successfully built up a global community of innovators and creators pioneering in this space, and for Koko to join forces as web.03 becomes an exciting new horizon for us all, gives Koko a truly unique opportunity to take part in this ever evolving new space”