London venue KOKO (cap. 1,410) has announced a partnership with Marshall Amplification that will have the aim of supporting new musical talent.

Having already supported KOKO TPC – KOKO’s new talent showcases at venues across the world – the partnership will see the launch of Marshall Vinyl Rooms within KOKO’s new members club The House of KOKO.

The Marshall Vinyl Rooms, which launched on 15 September with performances by Nova Twins (pictured) and Kid Bookie, will allow members to experience Marshall’s portfolio of speaker products and headphones. The Vinyl Rooms will also provide the backdrop for a new monthly content series, which will feature artists curated by KOKO and Marshall.

The two brands have already showcased artists including Kojey Radical, Rachel Chinouriri, Pip Millett, Wemi, Cherdericka, Louis Culture, Roxxxan, Wa Radio and Edwin Arzu at venues such as Williamsburg Music Hall in New York, and the Roxy in Los Angeles. This year will see further showcases taking place across the US in other cities including New Orleans and Pittsburgh.

KOKO Studios MD Seb Croft said, “Since 1962, Marshall has been an iconic and defining brand in music and culture, founded by the Godfather of Loud, Jim Marshall OBE. We are extremely excited about what the future will bring, and this partnership is something that is going to add huge value to breakthrough talent in the UK by providing a global platform for them to perform”.

Marshall Group CMO Nick Street said, “Together we have an opportunity to amplify voices and communities and to provide a platform where we can experience new breakthrough talent across a diverse set of genres”.