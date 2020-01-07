The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to fight the blaze at Koko nightclub on Camden High Street shortly before 9pm on Monday 6 January.

By around 10pm those at the scene said that 30% of the historic venue’s roof was alight and warned people to stay away from the area.

About 60 firefighters and eight fire engines were present at the club attempting to put out the fire, which has hosted acts including Prince, Madonna and Ed Sheeran.

The LFB reportedly said they were working hard to save the rest of the building, which is located near to Mornington Crescent underground station.

Shops near the area were evacuated whilst the firefighters attempted to control the fire.

Station commander Jon Lewis said the fire was brought under control at about 02:30 on Tuesday, adding: “Firefighters’ quick action and hard work in the early stages meant the fire was contained to the roof and saved the rest of the building.”

Despite this, crews have said they will stay at the venue throughout the day and have warned the general public to stay away from the area. No injuries have yet been reported.

Leader of Camden Council Georgia Gould said: “Heartbreaking watching the Camden Palace/Koko up in flames this evening, a building that holds so many memories and means so much to us in Camden.”

MP for Holborn and St Pancras Sir Keir Starmer also made a statement via Twitter.

Sir Keir said: “Awful news in Camden tonight. Incredible response from our firefighters. As Georgina Gould says, we owe them so much.”

DJ Tony Blackburn tweeted: “I’ve only just heard about this. This is terrible news particularly as it was going through a refurbishment and we were hoping to hold our next BBC Radio London Soul Night Out there when it opens.

“Let’s hope nobody has been hurt in the fire at KoKo it’s such a great venue.”

Formerly known as the Camden Palace and the Camden Hippodrome, the venue had was covered in scaffolding at the time of the fire, and was set to re-open in spring 2020 after a ‘major state-of-the-art’ £40 million refurbishment, following the purchase of two adjacent buildings.

Image credit: Splash News