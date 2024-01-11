Organisers of Parklife Festival (cap. 80,000) have announced that its Community Fund has awarded more than a quarter of a million pounds to local groups since 2017, as its latest fund application opens.

The Community Fund is run by the festival in cooperation with Manchester, Bury and Rochdale councils. The total number of Community Fund awards made so far is 220 totalling £286,125.

The fund is designed for the benefit of community groups and priority is given to groups and projects that benefit parks and open spaces and young people.

Ben Turner, co-ordinator for the Community Fund said, “It’s always great hearing more about the range and breadth of activities and projects the Parklife Community Fund supports in and around Heaton Park and this year will be no exception.

“With the input of local councilors, and the enthusiasm of local groups and residents, it feels like the fund is now established to support opportunities for all ages and all of us at Parklife look forward to it continuing to develop and grow into 2024 and beyond.”

Funds are generated from contributions made at the festival by guest-list attendees and through festival tickets being donated to various charities for raffles and auctions. The Parklife 2023 Community Fund has generated £63,000 for community groups based around Heaton Park.

Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon, executive member for Vibrant Neighbourhoods, Manchester City Council said, “Events such as Parklife bring visitors to Heaton Park and Manchester from all over the country. The Parklife Community Fund provides local residents and communities with the opportunity to enhance their local areas and invest in new projects for the benefit of everyone in the neighbourhood.

“Local residents and volunteers work hard to ensure their parks and green spaces are well looked after. This grant is an opportunity for people to bid for grants that they think will be beneficial to their local areas. Applications are open now and I would urge people to apply.”

