LN Gaiety-owned Manchester festival Parklife is releasing a limited one-off 2022 ticket resale, as part of its efforts to protect fans from the secondary ticket market and ticket touts.

Organisers of the 80,000-capacity festival, which takes place from 11-12 June, have reclaimed tickets from ticket tout operations and via failed payment plans.

LN Gaiety said in a statement that the tickets have been reclaimed to try to “tackle those seeking to take advantage of festival fans with over-inflated prices and more.

“A core policy and belief in helping change the events industry for the better, Parklife’s anti-tout policy has seen the festival work closely with the team at Greater Manchester Police to combat the rise in fake or stolen tickets that are being re-sold to unsuspecting victims.”

Manchester Police chief superintendent Graeme Openshaw said, “We recognise that for an event such as Parklife that there are many people who will be unable to get tickets. Unfortunately every year we deal with unsuspecting victims who buy tickets from touts and get ripped off because the ticket turns out to be a fake or stolen.

“Our advice would always be that if you don’t know where the ticket has come from and don’t know the person who is selling it to you don’t be tempted to buy it.”

The tickets will be available to purchase from the festival’s website tomorrow, 12 May.

This year’s Parklife lineup includes 50 Cent Tyler The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Peggy Gou and Arlo Parks.