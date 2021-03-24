LN Gaiety-owned Manchester festival Parklife sold out in only 78 minutes after pre-registered tickets went on sale today, 24 March, at 10am.

The line-up for the 80,000-capacity festival in Heaton Park, co-founded by Greater Manchester nightime economy advisor Sacha Lord, was revealed today. Among the acts to play the event, which in December was rescheduled from 12-13 June 2021 to 11-12 September, are New Order, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Jamie XX, Burna Boy, Skepta and Disclosure.

Lord said, “Over 112,000 individual people have bought tickets. This highlights the need for people desperate to socialise for their mental health.

“It’s hope for freelancers and the whole supply chain. Events across the UK are following a similar pattern.”