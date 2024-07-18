Promoter Sacha Lord, co-founder of Manchester’s Parklife festival (cap. 80,000) and Warehouse Project (10,000) nightclub is leaving his role at both projects.

Lord said following a transfer of shares to LN Gaiety, which was agreed in 2021, he will depart the businesses to focus on other endeavours including his role as night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester. Live Nation-Gaiety is a joint venture between Live Nation and Gaiety Investments which bought a controlling stake in The Warehouse Project and Parklife in 2016.

Co-founded by Lord, Sam Kandel and Rich McGinnis in 2006, Warehouse Project has hosted many major international acts including Disclosure, Megan The Stallion, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Prodigy, New Order, The Chemical Brothers and Calvin Harris. Located at the 10,000-capacity Depot Mayfield venue, last year it hosted a combined audience of more than 275,000 people. Kandel and McGinnis will be staying on at the company.

Parklike was launched in 2010 and has seen performances by a wide range of artists including Liam Gallagher, the 1975 and 50 Cent. The annual festival, held in Heaton Park, employs more than 2,500 people.

Sacha Lord’s career is explored in detail in an Access All Areas Backstage podcast, with an interview that takes in everything from him being shot at and petrol bombed back in the days of ‘Madchester’, to projecting a huge protest film above the Conservative Party Conference last year.

The interview covers Lord’s early career, which started with an event at the Haçienda in July 1994 and later saw him excite the inmates at Strangeways Prison by staging the first Warehouse Project, with Public Enemy, just metres away from the prison walls.

Among the many areas covered in the conversation are drug testing at events, the importance of sustaining grassroots talent, the need for artist exclusivity clauses, the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, and him very publicly sticking two fingers up at Rishi Sunak.

On leaving his role at Live Nation, Lord said, “The decision to step down was not an easy one for me to make. I will miss the team, the events, thecustomers, I’ll even miss the stress and the late nights, but I’ve known for a long time that Parklife 2024 was going to be the last for me.

“There could not have been a more perfect moment for me to step away than now – exactly 30 years since my first event at The Hacienda – and I’m so excited for what’s to come. This decision will free up my time to focus on my roles in the night time economy and hospitality sectors, and of course, most importantly, the birth of my first child with my beautiful wife Demi later this year.

“I’d like to thank the millions of people who have stepped foot into The Warehouse Project or Parklife over the last few decades, and those who have supported me and the team. I would also like to thank the tens of thousands of staff members we’ve had over the years, the suppliers, and those closest to me for putting up with the late nights.

“I am very excited to watch from afar, and I’d like to wish the team the very best going forward.”

Lord is chair of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, a role appointed by Mayor Andy Burnham in 2018 to advise on all issues relating to the sector, including the lobbying of later opening hours and the development of night-time transport links.

He is also founder of the Sacha Lord Foundation, a charitable organisation which seeks to encourage and support young people entering the hospitality sector, and chair of Wythenshawe FC.

In May, Lord threatened to sue online publication The Mill for defamation after it issued a report suggesting the promoter’s company Primary Events Solutions had misrepresented itself to the Arts Council, at the height of the Covid pandemic, leading it to recieve more than £400,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund. Lord threatened to sue The Mill for defamation and demanded the website remove the story and issue an apology. He later withdrew the threat of legal action but maintained, “the allegations are all false and I reject them completely”. Arts Council England and Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) are understood to be investigating the matter.