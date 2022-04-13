West Ham United Football Club said it is planning a renovation of London Stadium ahead of the 2022/2023 season that will see its matchday capacity increase by 2,500 to 62,500 – the second highest in the Premier League, behind Manchester United.

Aside from the additional 2,500 seats being added to the venue, the West Stand Lower Tier will be fully reconfigured, with the upper and lower tiers brought closer together to bring fans closer to the pitch.

Owned by E20 Stadium LLP and located within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Stadium has a busy summer of events planned. Two Foo Fighters shows were cancelled following the death of the band’s drummer but the stadium will host Green Day on 24 June, followed by two concerts by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Other events include truck show Monster Jam on 18 June and Soccer Aid with Robbie Williams on 12 June.

“We are always listening to our supporters and working hard to improve their experience at London Stadium,” said West Ham United FC vice-chairman Karren Brady. “In line with the fantastic feedback we’ve received from them. The expected increase in capacity will see London Stadium become one of the highest-attended grounds in the capital and indeed the country, giving an even greater number of our supporters the opportunity to watch our exciting team in action.”

See the next issue of AAA for a piece examining details of how the London Legacy Development Corporation is marking the tenth anniversary of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and its plans for the future.