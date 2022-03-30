US rock band Foo Fighters have cancelled all their upcoming shows – including four stadium shows in the UK – following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band were due to play a show each at Manchester Emirates Old Trafford and Birmingham Villa Park, as well as two dates at London Stadium this summer.

More than 50 shows have been cancelled in 2022 with North American dates originally planned to start in May. Later dates were scheduled for Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The 50-year-old drummer died on 25 March in the Colombian capital Bogota, where the band were due to headline Festival Estéreo Picnic.

In a statement the band said, “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and we share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. – with love, Foo Fighters.”