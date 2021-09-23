#WeMakeEvents, the campaign to amplify the voice of the live events supply chain, has now raised over £500,000 through fundraising efforts over the last 18 months, supporting charities that have helped industry professionals through the pandemic.

The half a million mark was reached during PLASA Show 2021 which celebrated the return of the entertainment technology industry following a two-year hiatus.

At the show, #WeMakeEvents hosted a dedicated Hub to promote wellbeing and mental health throughout the live sector which featured several industry charities, initiatives and visitors.

Organisers of the campaign said 80% of the funds raised have gone directly to technical entertainment charity Backup. In turn, Backup funnels funds to Acting For Others, Music Support, Stage Hand and Make It Blue UK, each one providing specially designed services to guide and support.

The most recent fundraising event as part of #WeMakeEvents was BikeFest, the team cycle ride from SFL headquarters to PLASA Show which raised £1,300. Funds have also been raised through the campaign’s merchandise store, with several PLASA Show visitors showing their support with official campaign T-shirts and accessories.

#WeMakeEvents charities and sponsorship coordinator Matt Lloyd said, “It is a fantastic achievement to have reached half a million – something that would have been impossible without the generosity of the people.

“The #WeMakeEvents team is truly humbled by the support we have received along this journey, showing that the live events supply chain is a valid and viable part of the cultural sector. It is with this financial support that our industry’s companies and workforce can get back to doing what they love best and show the world why live events and entertainment are not only important, but crucial to society.”