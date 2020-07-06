Major venues in London have lit up in blue, resurrecting the #LightItBlue campaign from earlier in the year, to celebrate the NHS’ 72nd birthday.

The #LightItBlue campaign began in March, and saw venues including the Royal Albert Hall (pictured), The O2, the SEC and many more lit up blue to celebrate the bravery and dedication of NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 4 July, the eve of the NHS anniversary, hundreds of venues around the UK were once again lit up in blue, including Twickenham Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley and Lords Cricket Ground.

Gary White, MD of event production company White Productions and Team Leader of the #MakeItBlue Collective said: “When the events and entertainment industry initially found itself without work due to COVID-19, we wanted to harness our collective skills to thank both the NHS and key workers during this pandemic. We’re delighted to have been asked to support NHS staff by turning the UK skyline blue in a great expression of national unity.”

Prerana Issar, Chief People Officer for NHS England, said: “The support the NHS has received from the public during this pandemic has been truly overwhelming, and the Light It Blue campaign is a great way to celebrate the 1.5 million NHS staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly during the past few months to help patients and their families.”