Online ticketing and event management company TicketSellers has appointed Libby Urvois as client success manager and Mollie Love as social media and marketing manager.

Former Ticketmaster UK client development manager Urvois joined the company with 13 years experience working with a range of live-entertainment-based businesses.

Love has two years of experience working with TicketSellers and building relationships with existing clients.

Urvois said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the TicketSellers team as they begin to grow again after the impact Covid-19 had on the business. I look forward to working with our incredible clients, providing them with the best tools and support for their event.

Love said, “I’m incredibly happy to be joining the TicketSellers team in a role that means I can really impact the business. Having started as a part-time customer care employee during university, I’ve really come to appreciate and understand the needs of the business.”

TicketSellers CEO Phil Hayes said, “2020 was an incredibly tough year for every company in the events industry and we all had to reduce staffing levels to ensure our businesses could survive. Now that things are looking up I’m delighted that the team at TicketSellers is growing once more. We’re already seeing the impact of Mollie’s work on our social media and marketing, and Libby is proving a hit with our clients.”