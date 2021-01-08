Birmingham-based online ticketing and event management company TicketSellers has launched a website designed to be an open resource hub for event industry professionals looking to stage Covid-safe festivals.

The website, covidsecurefestivals.com, features an industry news section providing Covid-19 updates, as well as a blog page with contributions from event professionals. The site has been endorsed by the Association of Festival Organisers.

TicketSellers & Eventree CEO Phil Hayes said, “No one knows exactly how events, particularly festivals, will look, feel and function in 2021 but if they can be run safely we all want those events to take place.

“The site is for anyone to use, you don’t have to sell tickets using our platform.”