Citizen Ticket, an event ticketing and bookings platform, has announced it has acquired TicketSellers & Eventree.

It is understood to be a multiple seven figure deal, executed through a combination of cash and equity, marking a significant milestone for Citizen Ticket.

TicketSellers & Eventree, were founded moret han 20 years ago by Mo Jones and Jimmy Hewson. Among its current clients are Shambala Festival, End of the Road Festival and Southampton International Boat Show.

The deal also includes the TicketSellers’ accreditation software Eventree, a system used for medium to large scale festival events. Current clients including Glastonbury Festival, Parklife, Isle of Wight, Reading & Leeds, Lost Village and Download.

Citizen Ticket said that by integrating the technical strengths and expertise of both platforms it aims to enhance its offerings and better serve event organisers and attendees. It plans to roll out its ticketing platform and Eventree internationally.

The acquisition also brings key individuals to board and management positions within Citizen Ticket. Mo Jones will join Citizen Ticket as chairman, Phil Hayes will move to the role of chief product officer (CPO) and Liz Cobley, currently operations director at TicketSellers, will take the position of operations director for the newly expanded company.

Hayes said, “We are thrilled to become part of Citizen Ticket, marking a new chapter in our journey. This acquisition opens the door to unparalleled opportunities, enabling us to enhance our services and reach new heights together. We’re excited for the synergies and innovation that this partnership promises for our clients and our future.”

Jones added, “As the founder of TicketSellers, I couldn’t be prouder of this step forward. For years we’ve beaten offerings of major players in the market. Our new alliance offers even stronger tech and a bigger team to further demonstrate our value to event organisers.”

Citizen Ticket CEO Harry Boisseau said, “This deal brings together an increased roster of renowned clients, genuinely innovative and market leading software, in the case of Eventree and above all, some highly credible and intelligent individuals with an undeniable track record in ticketing, software and events.”

Pictured left to right: Jimmy Hewson, Mo Jones (Cchairman), Colin Palmer (CTO), Harry Boisseau (CEO), Phil Hayes (CPO), Liz Cobley (operations director), Phil Shaw-Stewart (COO).