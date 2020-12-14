The fourth in the series of Access Live free webinars will take place on Wednesday, 16 December, with a panel of event promoters, industry organisations and ticketing operators discussing the ticketing technology requirements involved in Covid-safe events and how it can be developed to work with mass, pre-event, testing.

Taking place at 11am, the A Ticket For The Future webinar will be moderated by Access editor Christopher Barrett and include contributions from Kilimanjaro Live CEO and Concert Promoters Association vice chairman Stuart Galbraith, Association of Festival Operators general secretary Steve Heap, TicketSellers director Mo Jones and Red Box Tickets & Events founder Paul Luck.

Presented in association with the Event Production Show, and sponsored by Red Box Tickets & Events, the session will see ticket operators discuss the technological advances that are enabling them to create suites of services that aid the smooth running of Covid-safe events – from staggered and contactless venue access to track-and-trace data management. We also explore how ticketing services can work hand-in-hand with rapid turnaround testing initiatives to help orchestrate full-capacity events.

Details

Date: 16 December 2020, 11am

Registration: Free. Register here

Title: A Ticket For The Future