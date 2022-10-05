Ticketmaster has renewed its long-term partnership with independent venue owner and operator Electric Group, as Sam Isles takes over the Live Nation subsidiary’s Clubs division across Europe.

Electric Group recently added the newly overhauled Newcastle NX (pictured) to its roster alongside Electric Brixton in London and SWX Bristol (1,800). The company’s £27m investment into the former O2 Academy in Newcastle will result in the refurbished venue being able to accommodate audiences of up to 2,100 for club nights and 1,550 for live shows.

Commenting on the renewed Ticketmaster deal, Electric Group CEO Dominic Madden said, “It’s a great and easy fit and I know that we will receive the focus that is required to support our existing venue estate and the mighty new NX Newcastle.”

Ticketmaster said Isles, who joined the company in 2006, will take up the position of SVP Clubs and will be tasked with driving its ongoing investments in creating technology and DIY solutions for clubs and independent venues.

Isles said, “Having worked with the team at Electric Brixton for more than ten years and now SWX Bristol, we know they’re going to bring a one-of-a-kind vision to NX Newcastle. Spaces like these are the heartbeat of the live industry, a breeding ground for talent and where fans discover the artists they’ll love for decades to come.”