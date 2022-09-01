Ticketmaster said it has partnered with Flow blockchain to enable its clients to issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens) before, during and after live events.

The Live Nation subsidiary said the new digital offering enables fans to acquire digital keepsakes from live events that can be shared online or activated to access benefits such as loyalty rewards or VIP access, while giving event organisers a new way to engage with fans attending their events.

The NFT collectibles will be minted on Flow, a blockchain operated by a16z-backed Dapper Labs that has worked on Web3 projects such as NBA Top Shot – an NFT marketplace for sports fans.

Ticketmaster said it had worked with Flow to distribute more than 70,000 virtual commemorative ticket NFTs at Super Bowl LVI. For the 2022 season, the NFL will offer NFTs minted on Flow to every attendee at more than 100 games.

“Event organisers who choose to offer fans an NFT with their ticket have a real opportunity to make this new technology relevant and relatable at scale,” said Brendan Lynch, Ticketmaster EVP of enterprise & revenue. “This is why we are partnering with Flow, because their blockchain is custom-built for fan engagement and frictionless consumer experiences.”