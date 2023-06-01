Cloud-based ticketing solutions provider, Secutix, has appointed former Scottish FA chief commercial officer Chris Rawlings to its new role of business development lead for the UK and Ireland.

Rawlings held his role at the Scottish FA for over five years. He has 25 years of international experience delivering commercial success across sports, entertainment and music organisations. He has held senior roles at the Rugby Football League, the talent agency YMU (previously James Grant Group) and SportFive International.

In his new role, Rawlings will be responsible for driving business growth and developing new partnerships in the region. SECUTIX clients include The Hundred, Fulham FC, England Netball, the Guinness Storehouse and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Rawlings said, “In my career, I have been responsible within organisations for ticketing teams and having the best ticketing platform, worrying about revenue streams and how to deliver a great experience for a fan or event guest. Working with the suite of SECUTIX digital solutions along with my understanding of client challenges, I’m looking forward to asking clients what success looks like for them and helping them to achieve it.”

Secutix MD for Northern Europe, UK and Ireland, David Hornby, said, “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team. He gets the way ticketing systems must now operate internally – no longer just with the event organiser’s IT department – plus he knows the current challenges that decision-makers in sport and live entertainment face. Our clients will greatly benefit from his trusted advice, and I look forward to working with him.”