The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has introduced a self-ordering technology at the OVO Hydro (cap. 14,300), launched in collaboration with catering partners Levy UK + Ireland.

Initially launching on the second level of the venue, the kiosks will replace the traditional bar service, with guests able to order drinks from the terminals and collect their drinks from the six collection points. Guests will also be able to reorder a second round of drinks to collect later in the evening.

The new technology is the latest in several partnerships with the SEC and Levy UK+I. Earlier this year, they joined together with other venue partner OVO Energy to launch a reusable cup scheme which has eliminated single-use plastic from the venue, saving around two million single-use plastic cups per year

The pair have also joined to work on a sustainable food strategy to reduce food waste and serve lower-carbon food across the campus.

The SEC director of live entertainment Debbie McWilliams (pictured right) said, “The introduction of the self-ordering kiosks means audiences will experience quicker service allowing more time to enjoy the shows.”

Levy UK chief operating officer Matthew Lewis said, “We have seen the success of self-order units in the stadia world and believe that OVO Hydro customers deserve to enjoy the same innovations. Technological enhancements continue to drive and improve the customer journey across our venues and we’re really excited with the continued transformations across SEC venues.”