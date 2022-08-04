Levy UK+I, the sports and hospitality sector of Compass Group UK and Ireland, has launched a checkout-less customer experience at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium (cap. 32,312).

Following the ‘Market X’ Compass Ireland launch, Levy has partnered with global autonomous retail specialists AiFi to take the concept into the stadia market. Other Levy-operated stadiums are set to follow.

The technology, which does not use facial recognition, will allow attendees fans to tap a payment card upon entry, pick up their items and walk out of the gates onto the concourse, where their card will be automatically charged.

Utilising frictionless technology, Tap + Go, is operated via AiFi’s AI-powered anonymised shopper tracking which recognises the products being selected by customers, before adding them to a virtual basket.

Checkouts will be replaced by the installation of fully contactless payment terminals connected to digital barriers upon exit.

Levy UK+I commerical director Rak Kalidas said, “We are proud to be working closely with our venue partners to offer guests a revolutionary experience that goes beyond anything currently available in UK stadia.

“Combining a range of convenience and safety-enhancing techniques, frictionless systems have the ability to operate in a range of environments, including general concourse and hospitality areas – we believe that this will be a game-changer by making operations far more efficient, easier and exciting for everyone involved, and we look forward to rolling out Tap + Go across more Levy venues.”

Compass Group UK & Ireland chief information officer Jon Braithwaite said, “As a business, we’re extremely excited that our focus and investment in innovation has allowed us to bring frictionless technology to this high traffic and high-volume environment – a European first in stadia and top-flight sports.”