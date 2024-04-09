Sports and entertainment hospitality provider Levy UK has announced a 1,000-mile relay fundraising initiative in support of ParalympicsGB, with the aim of raising more than £50,000 to support athletes in the lead up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Levy teams will embark on a 1,000-mile relay across 50 Levy-catered partner venues spanning Scotland, England and Wales. The “1,000-Mile Relay” initiative will take five weeks and involve 350 employees running, walking or cycling a leg of the journey.

The first leg kicks off with a 58-mile cycle ride from Edinburgh International Conference Centre to Glasgow Rangers Ibrox Football Stadium. Gold medal winning Paralympic champion, Aaron Phipps , who also works as an ambassador for Levy, will be the starter. The relay concludes at Swansea City Football Club on Monday 13 May.

Levy UK MD Jon Davies said, “We wanted to do something special in support of our long-term official charity partner and friends at ParalympicsGB. The passion and dedication of our Levy teams has been colossal which I believe is born from a desire to help ParalympicsGB athletes reach their full potential on the world stage in Paris. Levy is immensely proud to stand beside ParalympicsGB on their incredible journey to inspire a better world for disabled people through sport.”

To support Levy’s 1,000-Mile Relay and donate to ParalympicsGB, click here.