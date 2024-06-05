Compass Group-owned sports and entertainment hospitality provider, Levy UK, has surpassed its £50,000 fundraising target for charity partner, ParalympicsGB. The total currently stands at £52,384.

It comes after almost 250 Levy employees took part in a five-week, 43-leg, 1,000-mile relay visiting 50 Levy-catered partner venues spanning Scotland, England and Wales.

Collectively, the various Levy teams travelled 6,351 miles. Of this total, 3,185 miles were covered by bike, 139 miles by running, and 3,027 miles by walking.

Levy lead in Wales and LevyParalympicsGB charity lead Jane Byrd said, “From the starting line to the finish, our Levy teams demonstrated extraordinary commitment, passion, and teamwork, embodying the spirit of unity and solidarity that defines both Levy UK and ParalympicsGB.”

ParalympicsGB CEO David Clarke OBE said, “On behalf of ParalympicsGB, we thank the whole Levy UK team for raising more than an incredible £50,000, plus £10,000 of gift aid, to support our work. To raise such an amount of money and cover such a distance in a really short period of time is an amazing achievement and has engaged so many people.

“We are absolutely determined to inspire a better world for disabled people through sport and the incredible efforts of Levy and the money raised through the 1,000-mile relay will help us realise this goal.”