The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) said it will eliminate single-use plastic cups at its live events by introducing reusable Stack Cups.

SEC director of live entertainment Debbie McWilliams (pictured centre) said the move will save the campus two million cups per year and reduce its carbon footprint by 1,500 tonnes in the next 10 years.

The Stack Cups were introduced for the first time at Planet Earth II which took place on 27 March at the OVO Hydro (cap. 14,300). The use of the cups will then be extended into the SEC Armadillo (3,000) from 31 March .

The move forms part of the SEC’s journey towards net zero by 2030 as part of its wider sustainability strategy. This includes a sustainable food initiative supporting local suppliers and reducing food waste to below 1%, and a move towards attaining A Greener Festival‘s Greener Arena Certification for the OVO Hydro and SEC Armadillo.

The Stack Cup initiative is supported by OVO Energy, which also sponsors the OVO Arena Wembley, along with SEC Food, and A.G.Barr. The partnership is set to create five jobs at Stack Cup’s centre in Glasgow.

McWilliams said, “The initiative will have a positive impact on fans’ experience, as they are convenient and easy to carry. It’s never been easier to get on board with making live events more sustainable.”

The OVO Hydro is expected to welcome over one million visitors this year, with over 10% more events programmed for 2022 than in an average year.

Pictured (L-R) Colin Banks, head of sponsorship and partnerships, OVO Energy. Debbie McWilliams, director of live entertainment, SEC. John McNeil, head of commercial, SEC Food.