The Scottish Event Campus (SEC), which consists of the OVO Hydro (cap. 14,300), the SEC Armadillo (3,000) and the SEC Centre, said it aims to become net zero by 2030.

The news follows the Glasgow venue’s hosting of COP26 last year and its involvement as a founding partner of the NetZeroCarbon Events pledge which launched during the conference.

The organisation said it will develop an energy strategy focused on water efficiency, green travel, supply chain engagement and waste management. Its current sustainable measures include ensuring that 100% of the venue’s electricity comes from renewable sources.

The SEC is working towards A Greener Festival’s Greener Arena certification – an initiative aimed at helping events, festivals and venues become more sustainable and reduce their impact on the environment.

The organisation will work with staff, organisers, partners, and visitors as part of its net zero goal. Its team is currently working with the Glasgow City Council and several consultants and organisations.

In the run-up to COP26, the SEC launched a sustainable food strategy in partnership with Levy UK with a minimum of 80% of all ingredients sourced in Scotland and a commitment that all packaging used will be reusable or recyclable by 2023.

For the past 15 years the SEC has contributed to Trees for Life supporting the growth of 170,000 trees in the Caledonian Forest. In 2019 the venue hired an environment and waste manager to fulfil the venue’s aim to be more sustainable.

The SEC chief executive Peter Duthie said, “We recognise how significant a challenge this is, but we are determined to reach this goal. We have the vision and an excellent team, deep in planning mode, to get us there.”