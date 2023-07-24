ASM Global has appointed Sam Ryder (pictured left) as general manager of Bonus Arena (cap. 3,500) in Hull, following the departure of previous GM Darren Moore (right) to NEC Group’s latest venue Bradford Live (4,000).

Ryder is currently GM of fellow ASM Global-operated venue York Barbican. He returns to Bonus Arena where he was previously head of operations, prior to his tenure at York Barbican as GM from 2022-present. During his time at York Barbican, he built on the venue’s content, retaining events such as the UK Snooker Championships.

Ryder will begin his new role at the Bonus Arena from 1 August. He will also retain his post as GM of York Barbican, with the venue appointing Rebecca Stevenson as deputy GM.

Ryder said, “As a part of the initial opening team in the venue, and a proud resident of the city, there is so much room to grow on the success of the venue. My focus will be on bringing high quality original content to the venue, and making it a fixture on both the arena and academy sized touring routes.”

Bradford Live

As well as Bonus Arena Hull, new Bradford Live GM Darren Moore has worked as GM at York Barbican and event manager at First Direct Arena Leeds. At Bonus Arena, Moore will oversee all aspects of the venue’s operations, including event planning, client relations and staff management.

Bradford Live, which opens in Spring/Summer 2024, forms part of Bradford’s development as the UK City of Culture for 2025.

The venue is being transformed from a 1930s city centre former cinema and theatre. The ballroom will become a 500-person capacity space for conferencing and banqueting, while the double-height main auditorium will be reinstated as the live events venue.

NEC Group currently owns and operates NEC Birmingham, ICC Birmingham, Vox Conference Venue, Uitlita Arena Birmingham and Resorts World Arena. It also operates service brands; national ticketing agency, The Ticket Factory; Amadeus catering and Amplify hospitality.

Moore said, “This is such an exciting opportunity to bring this historic venue back to life and attract even more events to the region, I am eager to build and lead a team dedicated to delivering amazing experiences for our guests and the wider Bradford community, who can expect top music acts from the British, Asian and international music scenes, comedians and family entertainment with catering to suit everyone – a la carte dining through to street food, vegan to halal.”