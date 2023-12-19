Bradford Live has announced that it will open its doors for its launch season in Autumn 2024.

Developer Bradford Live will hand the venue over to operator the NEC Group by mid-2024, before the Group completes the final fit out in the following months. The 3,800-capacity venue, which forms part of Bradford City of Culture 2025, has a long-term lease from building owner Bradford Council. There is an agreement in place to sublease it to the NEC Group as operator for 30 years.

Led by general manager Darren Moore, the venue will host music acts from the British, Asian, and international music scenes, comedians, and family entertainment. The venue, formerly an Odeon Cinema, will see the renaissance of its 1930s ballroom, which will become a 500-person capacity space for conferencing and banqueting, while the main auditorium will be reinstated to house an audience of more than 3,000.

Moore said, “We expect to attract 300,000 visitors each year through hosting a calendar of 200+ world class music, comedy, and family entertainment events, as well as providing the city with great conference, meeting, and banqueting spaces. Anticipation for the grand opening continues to build in and around Bradford, and we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences for all.”