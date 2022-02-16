ASM Global, the international venue management giant formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, has appointed Darren Moore, formerly of York Barbican, as general manager for its 3,500-capacity Bonus Arena in Hull.

Bonus Arena’s current general manager Dan Harris has been appointed to a new position as commercial director for ASM Global’s Coca-Cola Arena (cap. 17,000) in Dubai.

Moore has spent the past four years as general manager of ASM Global’s York Barbican (1,900). The company said it has started the recruitment to appoint the venue’s new general manager.

ASM Global senior vice president operations Europe, Marie Lindqvist said, “Darren has many years of experience in the industry and has worked as part of our team for a little over ten years. For the last four years, Darren has successfully led the team to enhance the performance of York Barbican, in terms of both content and financial metrics, and we’re excited to see what he brings to the Bonus Arena, Hull.”