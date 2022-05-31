International venue management giant ASM Global has appointed Sam Ryder as general manager of York Barbican (cap. 1,900).

Ryder joins from ASM Global-operated Bonus Arena (3,500) in Hull, where he has worked as head of operations and as part of the team to first open the arena in 2018.

During his time at the Bonus Arena, Ryder and his team delivered events such as performances by Noel Gallagher, Stereophonics and Michael McIntyre.

Ryder will begin his new role in July as York Barbican prepares to host events such as the Cazoo UK Snooker Championship and shows by Jason Manford, Katherine Ryan, Marc Almond, The Proclaimers and Jools Holland.

ASM Global SVP operations Europe Marie Lindqvist said, “Sam has been instrumental in the success of Bonus Arena, Hull as part of the senior team opening and operating the arena. I am very pleased that he is now moving to lead the great team at York Barbican to continue the growth of live entertainment in the beautiful city of York.”

Ryder said, “I’m looking forward to continuing the success of the venue which has been expertly led by Darren Moore, we’re also making plans to improve hospitality provision, and of course bringing top UK and international events to the great city of York.”