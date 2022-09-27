Broadwick Live has confirmed that in partnership with British Land it is in “detailed” talks about it returning to manage Printworks London as a venue following the site’s redevelopment.

The 6,000-capacity venue is in the middle of British Land’s redevelopment of Canada Water, which will see the 490,000 sq ft building transformed into offices and retail outlets. Southwark Council approved the redevelopment of the building despite a 11,000-strong petition from fans of the venue and industry professionals.

Once home to a vast newspaper printing factory, Printworks London was opened in 2017 as a multi-purpose venue operated by Broadwick Live. Among the many events staged since include shows by Bonobo, Jon Hopkins, Goldie, Peggy Gou, Bicep, Defected and Aphex Twin.

In a statement, Broadwick Live said a detailed planning process will need to take place before it can 100% confirm the venue’s return but it is making solid progress: “At this point, we can confirm that the venue will close at some point in the New Year, for a number of years during a period of modernisation as planned. As a team we are committed to preserving the essence of the iconic Press Halls and retaining the spirit of Printworks for our return.”

Broadwick Live Group director of strategy Simeon Aldred said, “In this decisive moment for the future of one of London’s most loved venues, we are humbled and grateful for the support of our community and partners. We have been working hard on an elevated design which protects the raw and original nature of the Press Halls, which we are excited to reveal in due course. We will need your continued support as we enter the planning process with Southwark Council in the coming months.

“The cultural resonance and debate around the future of Printworks only comes to demonstrate the importance of preserving authenticity and culture at the heart of our neighbourhoods and urban redevelopments.”

Roger Madelin, joint Head of Canada Water at British Land said, “Over the past six years we have built a terrific relationship with Broadwick Live, and we very much look forward to being able to secure a long term future for culture, business and music with them at the Printworks.”

Broadwick Live and event organisers LWE, the teams behind Printworks London, Depot Mayfield (10,000) and Tobacco Dock (10,000), will open new London event space The Beams in October.