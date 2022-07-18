Ending a five-year stint as a music venue and nightclub, the 6,000-capacity Printworks London in Surrey Quays is to be turned into offices, as part of a planned regeneration of the area approved by Southwark Council.

Once home to a vast newspaper printing factory, Printworks London was opened in 2017 as a multi-purpose venue operated by Broadwick Live. Among the many events staged since include shows by Bonobo, Jon Hopkins, Goldie, Peggy Gou, Bicep, Defected and Aphex Twin.

Southwark Council approved the redevelopment of the building despite a 11,000-strong petition from fans of the venue and industry professionals. The plan is to convert the building into a seven-storey high three-part structure that will house offices and shops.

The closing date of the venue is yet to be confirmed but the last listed show is 3 September.

Broadwick Live and event organisers LWE, the teams behind Printworks London, Depot Mayfield (10,000) and Tobacco Dock (10,000), will open new London event space The Beams in October.

Housed in a warehouse that was part of the Tate & Lyle factory complex, The Beams is set across 5,100sqm of indoor and outdoor spaces in the Royal Docks.

Operating across three main rooms, Broadwick Live and LWE are set to co-promote 12 live music shows over 12 consecutive Saturdays launching from 1 October and running through to 17 December.