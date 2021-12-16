The Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP) – the umbrella body and advocacy group representing the UK events sector – is responding to a request by the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) to carry out a sector survey.

Following reports that the introduction of the Government’s Plan B and a surge in the number of people infected with the Omicron Covid-19 variant has negatively impacted consumer confidence, event visitor numbers and ticket sales, DCMS has asked BVEP to measure the impact of Plan B on the events industry.

DCMS said it is seeking to build data in order to “better understand and demonstrate the issues that businesses are facing across the sector” given the ongoing impact of Covid-19, as well as “variations between sub-sectors, and of overall resilience and commercial outlook.”

BVEP said the survey will form part of an evidence base that can be used to design and make the case for policy solutions and interventions across government to “mitigate the financial pressures being experienced”.

The deadline to complete the survey is 10 January 2022. It can be done so by clicking here.

BVEP’s partners include the National Outdoor Events Association, Production Services Association and PLASA.