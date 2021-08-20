The Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP), the umbrella body and advocacy group representing the UK events sector, is to launch its Shape of Events Report.

The report, which is sponsored by brand communications agency Davies Tanner, will be published in early September and has been produced to support both BVEP partner organisations and the wider event industry in the UK. It will provide an insight into the complex eco-system that currently exists and the continuing challenges that the events industry is facing because of the pandemic.

Sections of the report include an overview of the current landscape, the impacts felt because of the Covid-19 pandemic, insights into the road to recovery and building back better.

The report will initially be accessible to all BVEP partner organisations before being made available to the wider UK events industry.