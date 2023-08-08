The Events Industry Forum (EIF) has agreed to provide a £10,000 grant to support a regional pilot for a school engagement programme being developed by industry body The Power of Events.

The key aims of the programme are to help foster a better understanding of the variety of live events across the seven sectors, the broad spectrum of job roles, the multiple routes into the industry and to direct them to the key industry community partners showcased on The Power of Events platform.

The Power of Events founder Rick Stainton said, “We are really delighted to have this fantastic support from EIF. This programme wasn’t in our original plan, but since the platform launched back in February, we’ve had feedback from across the events industry to really ramp up the industry’s profile with secondary education – we’ve listened.

“The industry has asked us to engage, educate and inspire the next generation of talent using our unique cross-sector community across the four nations and the support from EIF has made this a reality.”

The pilot will be conducted in the East of England region where Form the Future have an established relationship with schools and colleges. Since 2015, it has helped over 95,000 young people across 85 schools with career advice and insights.