The Production Services Association (PSA) has announced that NoNonsense Group CEO Liz Madden and Audience & Brands founder Tom Rees have been elected as co-chairs of its council.

The PSA said both Madden and Rees have been active council members for a long time and bring a wealth of knowledge to the role: “Their joint goal is to increase direct support for members and further evolve industry representation, education and awareness of the business of technical production across the live events industry ecosystem.

Madden said, “We are looking forward to working with both council members and members to continue the growth and development of the PSA. The live industry faces ongoing challenges, and we will continue to provide support to members and the industry as a whole. Skills shortage is currently a key issue for the industry, and we are working on a training and education programme to address this.”

Rees added, “We find great value in our long-standing experience on the council. By sharing Chair responsibilities, a PSA first, we can more effectively navigate during industry busy periods and continue to drive the success of the PSA, which boasts over 2300 members and grow this further.”

The PSA expressed its gratitude to Dave Keighley for his “invaluable” contribution during his many years of service as chair of the organisation. Keighley remains part of the elected PSA council.