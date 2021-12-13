Almost all (96%) outdoor event organisers are experiencing problems with staff shortages, and 83% predict the problem will be prevalent throughout 2022, according to a survey by the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA).

The survey, carried out on behalf of the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), also found that the shortages will have a fundamental impact on the productivity of the industry, with 72% of respondents reporting that they had had to turn away business.

NOEA said the findings were of great concern, not least with 2022 set to be landmark year for the sector with events planned including the Queen’s Jubilee, the Commonwealth Games and Ed Sheeran’s 19-date stadium tour.

A more encouraging finding of the report was that 58% of those surveyed said they were seeing talent return to their businesses. However, increases in wages was a concern for organisers – more than 53% reported that staff costs had gone up by 10% with the remainder experiencing higher increases.

NOEA president Tom Clements said that he hoped the findings of the survey would provide Government with the evidence it needs to prompt it to support the events industry: “Talent has been a massive part of our association’s focus from the outset of this pandemic and the report underlines just why we have been so concerned.

“2022 is going to be tough, and the pressure is on event organisers to be at their very best with some major, international events taking place across the UK. We need our talent back, we need them correctly rewarded and we need support for businesses to who are going to make these events the magnificent spectacle they need to be.”