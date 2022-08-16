NFT-powered event ticketing service SeatlabNFT has appointed former Ticketmaster head of commercial partnerships Paul Kelly as head of global strategy.

The Australian, who spent 11 years at Ticketmaster, experienced continual promotion up the ranks to senior commercial and marketing roles and was responsible for business development and management of $10m+ in advertising revenue and $100m+ in partner ticket revenue. He helped deliver Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand’s 2022 strategic plans.

SeatlabNFT has developed an NFT-powered event ticketing system that aims to help event organisers regain control of the secondary market, prevent counterfeiting, and bring fans and artists closer together with exclusive rewards and collectables. It has announced a £1m Event Creator Fund to help artists and event organisers with the cost of running live events.

Kelly said, “I’ve seen many competitors come into the ticketing landscape over the last ten years, none as compelling as SeatlabNFT. SeatlabNFT is perfectly positioned at a game-changing confluence, a Web3 technology revolution, and a live event industry well overdue for disruption.

“Three key factors plague the live event industry: bots, scalping and fraud. SeatlabNFT’s technology shuts the door on all three. What gives me the most excitement is SeatlabNFT leveraging Web3 technology to form closer connections between fans, artists and event organisers. It is a groundbreaking innovation previously unseen in the live event space.”