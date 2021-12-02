The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has launched a campaign to establish the position of Night Time Economy Advisors in every major city in the UK, arguing they are the only way to kickstart the sector’s recovery from the pandemic.

The existing Night Time Economy Advisors are Greater Manchester’s Sacha Lord, who joined the NTIA board in September 2020, and Bristol’s Carly Heath (pictured) who was appointed in March this year. Both are supporting the NTIA’s push to have counterparts in similar roles. The position also exists in London with the Night Czar role, currently held by Amy Lamé.

The NTIA said it wants to have a representative from each city that reports to the local or combined authority executive, “spotlighting regional issues and championing and supporting the industry”.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said, “It would be a tragedy for this country if the nightlife sector didn’t meaningfully rebound from the pandemic.

“That is why today we are launching a push to establish Night Time Economy advisors in cities all over the UK, to steward the sector’s restoration and ensure it isn’t left to wither. We feel this is the only way the sector can recover its pre-pandemic vibrance.”

Lord said, “The night time economy and hospitality industry is fundamental to the recovery of cities up and down the country, particularly within this post pandemic environment.

“This industry is bigger than the automotive, beauty and fashion industries and has the breadth and scope to impact investment, culture and communities.

“It’s vitally important that it has its own voice, and is represented regionally and within major cities across the UK.”

Heath said, “In my time as Night Time Economy Advisor in Bristol I have led on implementing a number of positive public health and safety intervention’s in the city’s night time economy, including on drink spiking, which has been of particular interest lately.

“The night time economy can often be seen as a problem in policy making circles – issues such as crime, antisocial behaviour, drug and alcohol consumption and noise complaints are a big part of what any city council will deal with. With a dedicated officer to advise on solutions around these issues, and to act as a conduit between the local authority and industry, the night time economy can start to be part of the solution in maintaining a safe and active night time community – and the sector’s huge contribution can be better accounted for in policy decisions.”