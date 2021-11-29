The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has partnered with ordering and payment app Zapaygo to launch an Ask For Angela event attendee safeguarding feature within the app for use at venues across the sector.

Rather than people having to find and speak directly to a member of staff, the new feature enables app users to alert venue staff to a personal safety concern by selecting the Ask for Angela option from a participating venue’s menu, as simply as if they were ordering a drink.

Ask for Angela is a nationally recognised safety initiative that was launched in 2016. It is used by venues to keep people safe from sexual assault by using a codeword to identify when they are in danger or are in an uncomfortable situation.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said, “This initiative will enhance the communication channels between customers and staff when they are feeling vulnerable or compromised. It is clear that the enhanced mitigations around searching, communication and training alongside safety mechanisms like this initiative will go a long way to building confidence in the sector, and the ability for people to enjoy a safe night out.”