Experienced events professional Carly Heath has been appointed Bristol City Council’s night-time economy advisor, to lead the city’s entertainment and hospitality sector’s recovery from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Heath joins two other city ambassadors; Amy Lame, founder of arts company and club night Duckie who was appointed by London mayor Sadiq Khan in 2016, and Sacha Lord, co-creator of Parklife Festival (cap. 80,000) and Warehouse project (cap.16,000), appointed by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Heath, who will take up the role at the start of April, will champion Bristol’s clubs, pubs, restaurants and events venues and those who work in them, many of whom are struggling to rebuild after enforced closures due to lockdown.

With more than 20 years of experience, Heath has a track record of delivering successful projects in the cultural sector, including as the founder of Don’t Panic Bristol, a marketing agency that worked with city venues to promote their events, and as co-founder and trustee of community festival BrisFest (cap.20,000).

Heath will work closely with the Mayor’s Office and city partners, and take over the chairing of the Bristol@Night group, the independent advisory panel first set up to tackle the challenges facing the sector, to make sure the way Bristol functions at night is considered in decision making.

Heath said, “I have passionately worked in the industry my whole career and look forward to advocating Bristol’s beautifully rich after-dark culture.

“This position is a unique opportunity to amplify the voice of our night-time economy and connect with businesses, city officials, developers, and the wider public. Promoting a vibrant nightlife is important for tourism, but also for the social fabric of the city as a space to congregate and share ideas. Independent restaurants, venues, bars and clubs are the beating heart of Bristol’s culture. I’m passionate about the businesses that operate from 6pm-6am and I look forward to helping guide Bristol’s night-time economy as we move on from the challenges of lockdown.”