Sacha Lord, Co-Founder of Parklife and The Warehouse Project, and Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester, has joined the board of the Night Time Industries Association.

Lord has been a vocal critic of government policies that have offered no support for night time businesses and event professionals.

The NTIA have been involved in numerous lobbying campaigns on behalf of night time venues and businesses, including winning a case against a group of insurers in the High Court on behalf of its members.

Sacha Lord commented: “I am delighted to join the NTIA as a Board Member today. During the last few months, it has become clear that the nightlife sector needs to work together – not only to help the industry pull through these difficult times but to coordinate and shape a way forward so that we can recover, stronger than ever.

“I have known and worked alongside the NTIA and Michael for many years and I credit him as one of the most knowledgeable and expert voices in the night time economy. I have been extremely impressed by his drive to speak out against policies which have crippled our sector, and he has been instrumental in helping industry leaders and operators navigate this turbulent period.

“I look forward to working with both Michael and the NTIA as we strive to overcome the challenges faced.”

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, commented: “We are extremely pleased that Sacha Lord has agreed to join the Board. It is clear that Sacha’s heart and soul is deeply embedded within this Industry and we feel his passion and drive for change is self-evident from the impact he has had on the sector within Greater Manchester in his role as Night Time Economy Adviser. His engagement will add another dimension to the NTIA Board and its fight to stand up for what seems more and more like an exiled sector”