NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas has appointed Nicky Burgess as head of sales. The move will see the merger of two separate business areas – Premium and Groups.

With more than 20 years’ experience in sales and business development, Burgess will lead the development of Amplify – Utilita Arena Birmingham (cap. 15,800) and Resorts World Arena’s (15,685) premium hospitality provider. She will also oversee a Groups team at The Ticket Factory, responsible for large bookings, including those made from coach companies, social clubs, group organisers, businesses and schools.

NEC Group said the new Premium and Groups department aims to enhance the overall fan journey and experience from the ticket purchase to the event itself. It said bringing together the expertise of the two sales functions will offer it the potential to unlock greater amounts of commercial growth over the next three years.

NEC Group commercial director of Ticketing and Arenas Andy Price said, “With business beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels, we took the decision to review our commercial team structure with the objective of creating further integration of key business areas, to help deliver against our growth strategy. I’m delighted to welcome Nicky on board to help drive forward our new Premium and Groups business. It’s an exciting outlook that promises to create more opportunities for future growth.”

Burgess said, “There’s no better time to join in my opinion as the company goes from strength to strength, leaving behind the challenges of the pandemic. I look forward to this new challenge, being able to bring my knowledge and experience to the table, and of course, meeting my new team.”