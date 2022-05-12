The Music Venue Trust (MVT) and The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour is to return this summer, following the inaugural events last year and early 2022.

A programme of live shows from emerging artists will take place in MVT-represented grassroots music venues across the UK between June and September, with The National Lottery again directly underwriting the touring and production costs.

Launched last summer, the initiative saw The National Lottery contribute £1m to hundreds of live performances. The partnership, which took place between June and September 2021, saw 278 live shows played in front of more than 74,000 music fans and over 37,000 tickets given away to National Lottery players who were able to bring a plus one for free.

The tour supported 138 grassroots music venues throughout England, Scotland and Wales, with the average capacity of each venue being 267 and 122 acts in total taking part. The shows also provided employment opportunities for several jobs across the live music sector.

One-off shows by Sir Tom Jones, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Mahalia, James Arthur, Frank Turner, Sam Fender and Fontaines D.C. also took place at grassroots music venues to celebrate the return of live music.

In January of this year, a second phase of the partnership saw a further 179 shows played in front of 44,002 music fans and 22,001 tickets given away to National Lottery players. During this phase, the tour supported 140 grassroots music venues throughout England, Scotland and Wales and Northern Ireland, with the average capacity of each venue being 241 and 125 acts in total taking part.

MVT CEO Mark Davyd (pictured) said, “This is a fantastic partnership that has already delivered incredible support to new and emerging artists at a vital stage of their career.”

Full details of all artists participating, dates of individual performances and the venues hosting shows will be announced soon.