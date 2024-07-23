Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced details of the 10th anniversary edition of its annual Venues Day event.

The event will take place at Woolwich Works in London on 8 October, with a focus on the importance of artists to the sector.

MVT, which represents more than 850 UK grassroots music venues, has staged the one-day event since 2014, with representatives attending from venues, promoters, agents, artists, government departments, funding bodies and service providers. It expects this year’s edition to attract hundreds of delegates from across the UK.

It said Venue’s Day’s sponsors, Ticketmaster and Fred Perry, are enabling the provision of subsidised delegate passes and travel bursaries with the aim of ensuring that venue representatives from across the UK are able to attend.

Venues Day’s organisers said it will provide the opportunity for the sector to reflect on progress made over the previous 12 months and the challenges that are still being faced, with the event offering networking opportunities and the chance for delegates to share information and discuss the issues affecting their businesses.

MVT COO Beverley Whitrick said, “This year we want to recognise and celebrate the artist community without whom we wouldn’t exist and for whom we continue to strive and we look forward to welcoming our colleagues from grassroots music venues around the UK. Venues Day is always an opportunity for us all to meet old friends, share experiences and remind each other that whilst we have all had to endure some very dark days and weather some major storms in recent years we are still here, we are still strong and we remain defiant.”