Grassroots venues organisation the Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced a number of new patrons across the artist community and wider music industry to help maintain close links with its key stakeholders.

MVT’s artist patrons played a key role in fundraising and awareness as part of its #SaveOurVenues campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic. The patrons also played a part in MVT’s ‘Revive Live’ touring initiative in partnership with the national lottery.

MVT’s newest artist patrons are: London based grime-punk duo Bob Vylan (pictured); Welsh rock group James And The Cold Gun; electronic music producer and DJ Daniel Avery; DJ, broadcaster and label boss of Rhythm Section International Bradley Zero; and record producer and DJ Mr Scruff.

MVT has also announced Emma Davis, business Support manager at recently established live music agency One Fiinix Live and long-term MVT supporter and live agent Steve Zapp from ITB, as industry patrons.

MVT strategic director Beverley Whitrick said, “Our patrons have always played an invaluable role in supporting the work we do. In recent times that role became critical as they helped mobilise financial assistance and awareness during the darkest days of the pandemic. We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and breadth of knowledge and experience our patrons bring to MVT, so it is with great pride that we announce the newest members of our team.”